Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb rang in her 54th birthday with daughter Haley Joy.

The Today anchor shared a sweet photo with 17-month-old Haley Joy on her birthday Thursday.

The picture shows Kotb embracing her daughter as they lounge on a deck with a kiddie pool. Kotb voiced her gratitude in the caption.

"54. And I get her. I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful," she wrote.

Kotb also posted a video of birthday wishes from Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Maria Shriver, as well as her mom, sister and Haley Joy.

"It's your birthday -- one of my favorite people on the planet," Shriver says in the clip. "I love you, I admire you, I enjoy you, I like you and I can't wait to celebrate with you!"

Dying ❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Kotb adopted Haley Joy in February 2017, and is raising her daughter with boyfriend Joel Schiffman. She previously expressed her surprise and gratitude in an interview with People in May ahead of Mother's Day.

"I still have moments now where I wake up in the middle of the night and look over at Joel and think to myself, 'Oh my God. I have a baby in the other room.' I can't even believe that it's really real," the star said.

"Imagine living your whole life one way, and then suddenly everything changes and you can't believe that you get to do that," she explained. "I've dreamed of it, but I didn't think it would happen, so on Mother's Day, it's underscored."