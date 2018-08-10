Trending Stories

Ray Romano says Martin Scorsese never heard of him before 'Vinyl' audition
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Antonio Banderas, Kylie Jenner
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Princess Beatrice, Dustin Hoffman
Glen Powell confirms 'Top Gun 2' casting in photo next to jet
Molly McCook replaces Molly Ephraim on 'Last Man Standing'

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott perfect in preseason debut vs. San Francisco 49ers
Pizza Museum opens in Chicago, to New York's chagrin
Gal Gadot to voice character Shank in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
Nikki Bella marks anniversary with John Cena after split
Paul Rudd to star in Netflix comedy series
 
Back to Article
/