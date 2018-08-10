Matthew Morrison is to be a dance captain on the new BBC series "The Greatest Dancer." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Cheryl, Glee alum Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse were named the dance captains for the U.K. competition series The Greatest Dancer on Friday.

"This is such a powerful moment for me," Morrison said in a statement. "It's wonderful to continue bringing music and dance into peoples' lives like we did on Glee. Dance is a safe haven that allows us to communicate where words cannot. It's an expression of love and empowerment, driven by all the emotions that make us human. I love being exposed to people who are pursuing art, and expression, and I look forward to being a moving force for good on their journey. As a dance captain, my sincere hope is that I can uplift and encourage all the dancers here reach their greatness."

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are set to co-host the show, which is slated to premiere in 2019.