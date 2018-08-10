Rob McElhenney (R) and Kaitlin Olson attend the FXX Network launch party on September 3, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Charlie Day is developing a new comedy series with his "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-star Rob McElhenney. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A new scripted comedy series from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and executive producers Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney has received a series order from Apple.

The untitled, half-hour series will take place inside a video game development studio and explore the complexity of the human condition in a comedic way, Entertainment Weekly reported.

McElhenney, who co-created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is attached to star and is writing and executive producing the project alongside Day, Variety reported.

Day and McElhenney will be joined by executive producers Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel along with video game publisher Ubisoft which is providing executive producers Gerard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik.

Day and McElhenney will be seen once again in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in September with Season 13 on FXX. The show has already been renewed for Season 14.