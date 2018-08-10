50 Cent, Lil Wayne read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Lil Wayne performs during the 14th annual BET Awards on June 29, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, appeared in the latest edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live's" Mean Tweets alongside Lil Wayne. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Rappers 50 Cent, Lil Wayne and more took part in a special hip-hop edition of Mean Tweets Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"50 Cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK," a fan tweeted towards the musician and star of Power.

50 Cent responded to the tweet by offering the writer some life advice. "I think that you should take these violent thoughts and place your energies somewhere a little more productive," he said.

Lil Wayne, meanwhile, grimaced after reading a tweet about his apperance. "Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour Four Loko on a gremlin," he read from a commentator.

Other rappers and members of the hip-hop community who were also featured in the segment included A$AP Rocky, Eve, Pusha T, Big Sean, Remy Ma, Rae Sremmurd, Anderson Paak, DJ Khaled, Trippie Redd, Tyler the Creator, Awkwafina, Logic, Lil Yachty, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti and T-Pain.

"Awkwafina has the voice of a 58-year-old divorce attorney," the star of Crazy Rich Asians shared from Twitter.

Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! also featured an extended interview with Kanye West where he discussed his support for President Donald Trump and mental health.