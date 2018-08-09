Shalita Grant attends the New Orleans premiere of "Deepwater Horizon" on September 19, 2016. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Shalita Grant tied the knot with Sabrina Skau at an intimate wedding in San Francisco. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former NCIS: New Orleans star Shalita Grant is a married woman.

The 29-year-old actress tied the knot with Sabrina Skau at an intimate wedding Wednesday in San Francisco, according to People.

"We're so excited," she said prior to her nuptials. "I'm just so grateful to have Sabrina in my life."

Grant and Skau said their "I dos" in front of 25 guests at San Francisco City Hall before enjoying a five-course dinner and games at a private reception in Palo Alto.

"The most important thing for us is that it would be a day for us to connect with each other," the actress said. "We're not a traditional couple, so it was really important for us to do something that represents us and our relationship."

Grant confirmed her marriage Thursday on Twitter by retweeting an article about her wedding. She had posted a photo Wednesday of a purple neon sign reading "With all your [heart]."

"Love what matters," the star captioned the picture.

Love what matters 💜 pic.twitter.com/glDZiCEKqp — Shalita Grant (@ShalitaGrant) August 8, 2018

Grant and Skau got engaged in December after more than a year of dating. Grant is best known for playing Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans, and left the CBS series toward the end of Season 4.