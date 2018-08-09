Max Joseph to leave 'Catfish': 'The time has come'

Max Joseph (C) and Nev Schulman (L) attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Max Joseph says "the time has come" for him to leave Catfish.

The 36-year-old filmmaker announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday after seven seasons as co-host of the MTV series.

"Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish," Joseph wrote. "Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.

"For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it," he wrote. "With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit."

Joseph said his final episode will air Aug. 22. He expressed excitement for co-host Nev Schulman and the Catfish crew and his gratitude to fans.

"Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes," the star said.

"Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that's to come -- for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show," he added. "Thank you for watching, thank you for the love, for the memories, and the memes. Don't be a stranger."

Schulman dedicated a post to Joseph on his own account, calling the filmmaker his "best friend."

"Working with Max on #Catfish has been a blast. What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood," the star wrote.

"Max isn't just a co-host, he's a partner, therapist and brother," he added. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding and has made me a better man. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I'm going to miss him a lot."

Catfish is based on the 2010 film of the same name. The show follows Joseph and Schulman as they help people learn more about the person they have a relationship with online.