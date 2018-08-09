Max Joseph to leave 'Catfish': 'The time has come'

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Max Joseph says "the time has come" for him to leave Catfish.
The 36-year-old filmmaker announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday after seven seasons as co-host of the MTV series.
"Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish," Joseph wrote. "Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.
"For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it," he wrote. "With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit."
Joseph said his final episode will air Aug. 22. He expressed excitement for co-host Nev Schulman and the Catfish crew and his gratitude to fans.
"Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes," the star said.
"Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that's to come -- for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show," he added. "Thank you for watching, thank you for the love, for the memories, and the memes. Don't be a stranger."
Schulman dedicated a post to Joseph on his own account, calling the filmmaker his "best friend."
"Working with Max on #Catfish has been a blast. What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood," the star wrote.
"Max isn't just a co-host, he's a partner, therapist and brother," he added. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding and has made me a better man. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I'm going to miss him a lot."
Well my grey-haired friend, MJ Snores, The Sass-Master, Mr. won’t touch a hotel blanket to his bare skin, it looks like you’ve ridden your last Holiday Inn Express elliptical for awhile. I’m gonna miss you. Working with Max on #Catfish has been a blast. What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood. Over the last six years I've learned as much about the internet and society as I have about myself, Max being there and helping me through every step of the way. In that sense, Max isn't just a co-host, he's a partner, therapist and brother. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding and has made me a better man. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I'm going to miss him a lot. He's my best friend. Period. And of course one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for. As sad as I am that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart. While selfishly I'd love to keep him all to myself, the world needs more passionate, creative people and we’ll all benefit from his work to come. If you don't already know about Max's amazing projects as a filmmaker, check out his website maxjoseph.com. Good luck my friend...and no excuses for not facetiming in from time to time. I know your front-facing camera works. Love you brother.
Catfish is based on the 2010 film of the same name. The show follows Joseph and Schulman as they help people learn more about the person they have a relationship with online.