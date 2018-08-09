'Flip or Flop' to return for Season 8 on HGTV

Tarek El Moussa (L) and Christina El Moussa celebrated "Flip or Flop" being renewed. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Popular HGTV series Flip or Flop will return for an eighth season.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the show for 15 more episodes slated to premiere in the spring.

Flip or Flop stars former couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa, who split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The show follows the pair as they flip homes in the Orange County, Calif., area.

"HGTV fans have followed Tarek and Christina through scores of house flips and supported their personal journey for years," HGTV president Allison Page said. "We're eager to see how they continue to run their flipping business, co-parent their children and start new chapters in their professional and personal lives."

Tarek and Christina celebrated the news in Instagram posts Wednesday.

"Did you hear???? No!!!!? Here it is!!! Yesterday... we just started filming an all new SEASON 8 of FLIP OR FLOP!!!" Tarek captioned a video with Christina. "For the next 12 months we are going to give it everything we have to make it the best season possible!!"

Christina shared the same clip on her own account.

"We're baaacckkk!!! #FlipOrFlop was just picked up by @hgtv for 15 new episodes!! Look for Season 8 to premiere in Spring 2019. We want to make it the best season yet...." she wrote.

Tarek previously told E! News filming Flip or Flop is "absolutely different" following his divorce from Christina. Christina started dating Ant Anstead in November, and told E! News in June she's open to marriage with the British television personality.