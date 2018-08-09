Denise Richards will star in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Denise Richards is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 47-year-old actress confirmed she will star in Season 9 of the Bravo series in a statement Wednesday to People.

"I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show," she said.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen also shared the news on Twitter.

"Very excited to welcome @DENISE_RICHARDS to #RHOBH - this is gonna be GREAT," he wrote.

"Thank you!!" Richards responded. "Thrilled to be part of this wild journey."

Richards will join Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddy Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley. Her involvement with the show was first rumored in June.

"Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time," a source told People at the time. "She's a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna."

"She's going to be a great fit. She's not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life -- which the show looks for," the insider added.

Richards is known for the films Starship Troopers, Wild Things and The World is Not Enough. She was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, and shares two daughters, Sam and Lola Rose, with the actor.