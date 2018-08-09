David Schwimmer joins 'Will & Grace' in recurring role

"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

David Schwimmer will appear on the new season of "Will & Grace" in a recurring role. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends alum David Schwimmer is set to star in the upcoming second season of NBC's Will & Grace revival in a recurring guest role.

Schwimmer will be featured as a new love interest for series star Debra Messing (Grace) as part of a potential five-episode arc, Deadline reported.

Messing confirmed Schwimmer's casting on Instagram Wednesday, stating how excited she was to join the actor on the series.

"Grace is getting a [heart emoji] INTEREST!!!!!! Yes that's right! David Schwimmer is coming to play in my sandbox and I. AM. PSYCHED!!!!!" Messing said alongside a screenshot of a news article announcing the casting.

Schwimmer, best known for portraying Ross on 10 seasons of NBC's Friends, was last seen portraying Robert Kardashian in FX's The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Will & Grace returns with an 18-episode second season on Oct. 4. The revival was renewed for an 18-episode third season, its 11th overall, in March.