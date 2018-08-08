WWE Smackdown: Daniel Bryan ambushes The Miz

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The long-running feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz continued Tuesday on Smackdown Live as Bryan sneak attacked his sworn enemy, leading to a violent fistfight.

Bryan ambushed The Miz on the set of his new reality series Miz & Mrs. as he was giving a remote interview to Smackdown announcer Byron Saxton.

As The Miz once again proceeded to rant about the failures of Bryan and how he needed to face the reality star to stay relevant, The Yes Man suddenly appeared on the set and began attacking The Miz and his security team.

Bryan would dispatch of The Miz's bodyguards and landed a number of punches on his rival before The A-lister retaliated by smashing a glass vase over the back of Bryan's head. The Miz, feeling the effects of the assault, then stumbled off the set followed by a defeated but determined Bryan.

It was later announced that Bryan and The Miz would finally settle their differences in the ring at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

Also on Smackdown, The New Day using members Big E and Kofi Kingston, took on Cesaro and Sheamus in the finals of the SummerSlam Tag Team Tournament to decide who would face The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

Cesaro and Shamus would gain momentum in the match after Big E missed his Big Splash attack on the side of the apron.

Cesaro would then eventually lock in a Crossface on Big E who was still able to use his incredible strength to lift up The Swiss Superman despite the Crossface still being applied. Big E put Cesaro in position for The Midnight Hour with an assist by Kingston, leading to The New Day winning the match.

As The New Day celebrated in the ring with fellow member Xavier Woods, The Bludgeon Brothers could be seen watching from the audience.

Other moments from Smackdown included Randy Orton once again announcing that he was out to dismantle all of the WWE's fan-favorite superstars; Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeating The IIconics; Zelina Vega defeating Lana; United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeating R-Truth; The Bludgeon Brothers defeating a local team, 3SK; and WWE Champion AJ Styles responding to Samoa Joe's personal attack from last week that included comments about his family.

Styles stated that Joe had crossed the line by bringing up his family and that he had ruined their friendship. Styles then guaranteed he would defeat Joe and retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.