Molly McCook replaces Molly Ephraim on 'Last Man Standing'

Tim Allen (L) and his wife Jane Hajduk arrive at the Elton John Aids Foundation's 24th Annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tim Allen (L) and his wife Jane Hajduk arrive for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Molly McCook is replacing Molly Ephraim as Tim Allen's daughter Mandy on Season 7 of "Last Man Standing." File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Ranch actress Molly McCook is replacing Molly Ephraim as Mandy on Fox's revival of the sitcom Last Man Standing.

Ephraim played Mandy, the bright, but self-absorbed middle daughter of Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis,) for six seasons when the show was on ABC, but she moved on to other projects after the network canceled the comedy due to a programming shakeup in 2017.

TVGuide.com said Monday McCook had been officially hired to take over the role.

Executive producer Matt Berry wasn't ready to make the announcement at the show's Television Critics Association panel last week. The show will begin its new season Sept. 28.

"So when (Last Man Standing) came back, she was not able to do it," TVLine quoted Berry as saying about Ephraim. "It's unfortunate. We love her deeply. She's a big part of who we were. But (it's) exciting for us to look around and see who we can get to play that character. We want someone to come in and not play Molly Ephraim. We want somebody to come in and play Mandy. We've seen a lot of great actresses."

The show follows the church-going, married father of three adult women who is in charge of marketing for a chain of outdoor sporting goods stores in Colorado. Fox announced it was picking up the canceled show for the 2018-19 season in May.

Ephraim recently replied to a mean tweet from someone calling her a "liberal loon," accusing of her wanting to disassociate herself from the conservative show and predicting her career would stall.

"Seems as good a time as any to say see you at #TIFF2018!" Ephraim tweeted Friday, along with a link touting her upcoming movie The Front Runner, which will screen at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in the fall.