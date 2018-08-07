Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Evangeline Lilly, Karlie Kloss
CBS looking to 'figure out a way' to revive 'Code Black'
Jerry O'Connell says there's 'no way' he'd ever try to be a real cop
Charlotte Rae, 'The Facts of Life' star dead at 92
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Vera Farmiga, M. Night Shyamalan

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Saudi state media group apologizes for tweet suggestive of 9/11
Seoul: Belize-flagged ship carrying Russian, not North Korean coal
Sanchez Energy seeking outside advice
WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey dominates Alicia Fox
As Michigan voters head to polls, women are showing up
 
Back to Article
/