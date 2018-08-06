A post shared by Rachel Robinson (@rachel_fitness) on May 13, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Rachel Robinson is going to be a mom of three.

The 35-year-old television personality announced wife Natalie Gee's pregnancy in an Instagram post Sunday, less than 10 months after Robinson gave birth to the couple's twins.

Robinson shared a photo with Gee and their two sons, Jesse and Jack. She said in the caption Gee is pregnant with a daughter.

"It's official we are having a girl," the star wrote. "I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you all for your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5. #agirl #itsagirl #moms #twomoms #geerobinson."

Robinson and Gee married Oct. 25, eight days after welcoming Jesse and Jack. Robinson introduced their sons in an Instagram post at the time.

"The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today - please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife," she wrote.

Robinson came to fame on the MTV series Road Rules, and has since appeared in several seasons of The Challenge. She won The Duel II and The Gauntlet, and most recently competed in Battle of the Exes.