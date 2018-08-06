Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former The O.C. star Rachel Bilson posted a throwback photo on the series' anniversary.

The 36-year-old actress, who played Summer Roberts on the Fox series, shared a picture of the cast 15 years after the show's premiere.

The snapshot shows Bilson with Mischa Barton, Seth Cohen, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan and Ben McKenzie. Bilson joked about her outfit in the caption.

"15 year anniversary of The OC. I can't believe it. I also can't believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack," she wrote.

The O.C. was created by Josh Schwartz and had a four-season run from 2003 to 2007. Bilson said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June that there are no plans for a reunion or revival.

"I mean, I would do it," the star said. "I'll tell you about three people that wouldn't do it -- five people? Six people? Eight people, let's be honest."

"It was pretty crazy," she added of her time on the show. "I guess I didn't really know what to expect. I think we kind of felt like, 'Oh, this could be a special thing.' It was a weird time, but it was a lot of fun."

Bilson portrays Sam Swift on the new ABC series Take Two, which airs Thursdays.