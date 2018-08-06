Kim Kardashian (L) and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 15, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kourtney Kardashian (R) and Kim Kardashian exchanged words on Twitter after reliving a fight through the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiere. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Celebrity sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian took to Twitter following their explosive row on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney, 39, and Kim, 37, exchanged words after reliving their fight through the show's Season 15 premiere.

"Watching this fight actually gives me chills #KUWTK," Kourtney tweeted. "We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother."

"And mine is not?" Kim responded. "The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Kourtney feuded with Kim, sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner about the schedule for a photoshoot in the episode. Kourtney is parent to three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

"We're ride or die. But i don't accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn't allow it," the star wrote.

"I wasn't wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin," she explained to Kim. "Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You're an amazing mother, I'm not taking that away from you."

Kim, who is also parent to three children, said she and her sisters are ultimately family and will always have a relationship.

"dont ever get it twisted, me Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!" she tweeted.