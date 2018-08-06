Jessica Alba will guest star in "No Activity" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba will have a "surprising turn" on the CBS All Access series No Activity.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the 37-year-old actress will guest star in Season 2 of the police comedy.

CBS All Access executive vice president of original content Julie McNamara confirmed the news Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Details about Alba's character are being kept under wraps.

Alba posted photos Friday on Instagram with No Activity stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall.

"I did a thing and got to work w these two today @noactivitycbs and my heart skipped a beat when #timmeadows laughed so hard he actually cried after one of the scenes," the star captioned the post.

"thx @patrickbrammall #actorlife #supergrateful - download and watch out for my episode folks!" she added.

No Activity follows two low-level cops (Meadows and Brammall) who are drawn into a major cartel drug bust. The series is executive produced by Brammel, Trent O'Donnell, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Alba played Max Guevera on Dark Angel, and is also known for the films Honey, Sin City and Fantastic Four. She most recently appeared in the movie El Camino Christmas.