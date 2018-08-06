Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Evangeline Lilly, Karlie Kloss
Charlotte Rae, 'The Facts of Life' star dead at 92
'The Americans' wins big at the TCA Awards
Demi Lovato: 'I will keep fighting'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Vera Farmiga, M. Night Shyamalan

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

Crocodile relocated from railway bridge
SeaWorld sees attendance jump after financial woes
Bobcats drink from Arizona woman's backyard pool
Motorcyclist balances glass-top table behind him
Canadian telescope picks up mysterious, low-frequency fast radio burst
 
Back to Article
/