"Code Black" star Rob Lowe

"Code Black" star Marcia Gay Harden.

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl has expressed interest in bringing back canceled medical drama Code Black.

Kahl shared how he would like to find a way to revive Code Black Sunday at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.

Code Black was canceled after three seasons in May. The remainder of the third season was aired during the summer, performing consistently in the ratings, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's doing incredibly well. It's a well-done show. We'd like to figure out a way to maybe make it work," Kahl said about possibly bringing the series back.

Kahl also noted that Code Black was performing well but that economics challenged it. "We're going to take a look," he said.

Code Black, from ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios, starred an ensemble cast that included Marcia Gay Harden, Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, William Allen Young, Emily Tyra, Noah Gray-Cabey, Emily Alyn Lind, Moon Bloodgood, Luis Guzman and Rob Lowe. The series is set in an emergency room in Los Angeles.