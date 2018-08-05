Trending Stories

Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis join cast of Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five series
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Maureen McCormick
Patrick Stewart to reprise Jean-Luc Picard in new 'Star Trek' series
Julia Ormand to star in BBC series 'Gold Digger'
'Fargo': Chris Rock to star in Season 4

Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says government demolished his studio
'The Americans' wins big at the TCA Awards
11 emaciated children rescued from makeshift N.M. compound
Ebola kills 33 in Democratic Republic of Congo
Chrissy Teigen live-tweets earthquake from Bali
 
