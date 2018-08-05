'The Americans' wins big at the TCA Awards

Actress Sandra Oh arrives on the red carpet for the 66th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Americans," starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, picked up several prizes at the TCA Awards gala in Los Angeles this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Americans was the big winner at this weekend's Television Critics Association Awards gala in Los Angeles.

The Cold War drama, which wrapped its sixth and final season in May, was voted Program of the Year. It also earned the honors for Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Individual Achievement in Drama for actress Keri Russell.

The Outstanding Achievement in Movies and Miniseries award went to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Killing Eve was named Outstanding New Program.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan went home with the trophy for Individual Achievement in Comedy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won for Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows.

The Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming award was presented to Queer Eye and the Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming accolade went to Sesame Street.

Winners were announced at the Beverly Hilton hotel Saturday. The gala was hosted by writer, producer and television personality Robin Thede.

"This year's TCA Awards offered the welcome opportunity to say goodbye to one of the era's most critically acclaimed shows in The Americans, a drama that combined espionage thrills, high emotional stakes and international intrigue that couldn't have been more current," Daniel Fienberg, TCA's president and a television critic for The Hollywood Reporter. "As we always say, TV offers something for every audience in 2018 and if you can't find anything to watch, you're not trying hard enough and you need to read some more TV critics!"