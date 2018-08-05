Steven Moffat adapting 'Time Traveler's Wife' as HBO series

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Doctor Who writer-producer Steven Moffat is adapting Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife for HBO.
No casting has been announced for the romantic-drama series.
The book was previously made into a 2009 film starring Eric Bana as Henry, a librarian with a genetic disorder that causes him to unpredictably time travel, and Rachel McAdams as Clare, the woman he loves.
Moffat said in a press release Tuesday that he read and fell in love with the book many years ago.
"In fact, I wrote a Doctor Who episode called 'The Girl in the Fireplace' as a direct response to it," he said. "When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realized she was probably on to me. All these years later, the chance to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true. The brave new world of long-form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity. It's a story of happy ever after -- but not necessarily in that order."
Moffat is also known for co-creating and writing the popular Sherlock TV movies, which aired on the BBC and PBS. He and Mark Gatiss, his collaborator from that series, lately have been working on a new BBC drama based on Bram Stoker's Dracula.