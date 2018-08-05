Steven Moffat adapting 'Time Traveler's Wife' as HBO series

(L-R) Producers Rebecca Eaton, Sue Vertue, Steven Moffat and Amanda Abbington accept the award for Outstanding Television Movie for PBS' "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride" at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Moffat is now working on a project for HBO. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Doctor Who writer-producer Steven Moffat is adapting Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife for HBO.

No casting has been announced for the romantic-drama series.

The book was previously made into a 2009 film starring Eric Bana as Henry, a librarian with a genetic disorder that causes him to unpredictably time travel, and Rachel McAdams as Clare, the woman he loves.

Moffat said in a press release Tuesday that he read and fell in love with the book many years ago.

"In fact, I wrote a Doctor Who episode called 'The Girl in the Fireplace' as a direct response to it," he said. "When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realized she was probably on to me. All these years later, the chance to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true. The brave new world of long-form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity. It's a story of happy ever after -- but not necessarily in that order."

Moffat is also known for co-creating and writing the popular Sherlock TV movies, which aired on the BBC and PBS. He and Mark Gatiss, his collaborator from that series, lately have been working on a new BBC drama based on Bram Stoker's Dracula.