Patrick Stewart to reprise Jean-Luc Picard in new 'Star Trek' series

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- British actor Patrick Stewart is to reprise his role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access.
"Make it so! @SirPatStew will be returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new @cbsallaccess #StarTrek series that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life," the Star Trek: Discovery Twitter feed said Saturday.
Stewart, now 78, portrayed the starship captain on Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran 1987-94, and in four movies, the last of which was released in 2002. The title and debut date for his new show were not immediately announced.
"It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him," Stewart tweeted.
