Patrick Stewart to reprise Jean-Luc Picard in new 'Star Trek' series

Sir Patrick Stewart (L) and Sunny Ozell arrive on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Patrick Stewart, the voice of Poop in "The Emoji Movie," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 23, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

English actor Patrick Stewart is to lead the cast in a new "Star Trek" series for CBS All Access. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- British actor Patrick Stewart is to reprise his role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access.

"Make it so! @SirPatStew will be returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new @cbsallaccess #StarTrek series that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life," the Star Trek: Discovery Twitter feed said Saturday.

Stewart, now 78, portrayed the starship captain on Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran 1987-94, and in four movies, the last of which was released in 2002. The title and debut date for his new show were not immediately announced.

"It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him," Stewart tweeted.