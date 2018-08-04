Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis join cast of Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five series

Aunjanue Ellis, a cast member in the drama "The Help," attends the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills on August 9, 2011.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Storm Reid attends the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles on February 26.. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ava DuVernay arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Niecy Nash is to co-star in Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five miniseries. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis and Storm Reid have joined the ensemble of writer-director Ava DuVernay's four-part, Central Park Five series for Netflix.

"Just when you think the cast for @ava's Central Park Five limited series can't get any better ... @NiecyNash @kyliebunbury @stormreid & @aunjanuejlt will play friends & family members of the wrongfully accused teens," Netflix tweeted.

Also hired for the 2019 project are Kylie Bunbury and Marsha Stephanie Blake. Previously announced stars include Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome and Jovan Adepo.

"Based on a true story that gripped the country, the limited series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit," a synopsis from the streaming service said. "The series will span from the spring of 1989, when each were first questioned about the incident, to 2014 when they were exonerated and a settlement was reached with the city of New York."