'The Masked Singer': Fox orders celebrity competition series

Ken Jeong serves as a panelist on "The Masked Singer" alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Fox has ordered a singing competition series titled The Masked Singer that features disguised music stars performing onstage.

The series, hosted by Nick Cannon, is based on a hit show format from South Korea. The program will task a celebrity panel, featuring Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, to guess which music star is behind every elaborate costume that covers them from head to toe.

A singer will be eliminated each week before they take off their costume to reveal their true identity. Fox stated that the music performers have amassed collectively 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles.

Fox released a trailer for The Masked Singer on Tuesday featuring Cannon and the celebrity panel continually guessing who they had just seen perform.

The Masked Singer is set to debut on Fox in January 2019.

"This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I've ever seen," said president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Rob Wade in a statement. "It's a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox."

"There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world's attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America," said executive producer Craig Plestis.