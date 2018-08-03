Shenae Grimes attends The CW upfront on May 17, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Shenae Grimes reunited with former 90210 co-star AnnaLynne McCord.

Grimes, 28, and McCord, 31, shared photos together on Instagram after spending a sunny day by the pool.

The pictures show Grimes and McCord sitting next to each other on a pool chair. Grimes shows off her baby bump in a black bikini, while McCord wears a pink and purple two-piece swimsuit.

"Buddha and Barbie. #instagramvsreality," Grimes joked in the caption.

McCord posted the same snapshots on her own account.

"Caption it... (Naomi Style) @shenaegrimesbeech [Photo credit: My Guzband @tracewatkins]," McCord wrote, tagging makeup artist Trace Watkins.

Grimes announced in May she's expecting her first child with her husband, British singer Josh Beech. The couple are having a baby girl.

"Well it's official... I'm definitely a grown up!" Grimes wrote at the time. "I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!"

"It wasn't totally planned but we decided to let the fates determine when the timing was right for us," she said. "We have so much love and laughter in our house that in a way, it'd feel selfish not to share it with another little human."

Grimes and McCord played Annie Wilson and Naomi Clark on 90210, which aired on The CW from 2008 to 2013. McCord recalled her initial tension with Grimes in an interview with The Wendy Williams Show in February.