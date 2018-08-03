Jimmy Kimmel (R) and his wife Molly McNearney arrive for a gala for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on October 22. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Mark Hamill (R) with his wife, Marilou York. Hamill appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to sell a pair of his pants. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and attempted to auction off a pair of red capri pants he claimed he wore in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Hamill arrived on the late-night show Thursday as Kimmel was explaining how Harrison Ford's jacket he wore portraying Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back will likely be sold for more than $1 million.

The actor, donning a bag that read "R2-D Bag" in reference to Star Wars character R2-D2, showed Kimmel doctored images of himself as Luke Skywalker wearing the pants while training with Yoda and battling Darth Vader.

Hamill, when told his $100,000 asking price was too much, offered the pants for $50,000 alongside a Chewbacca hairball.

Hamill will reprise his role as Luke in Star Wars: Episode IX that is scheduled to premiere in December 2019. The next entry in the Star Wars series will also include the late Carrie Fisher through the use of unseen footage previously shot by director J.J. Abrams for The Force Awakens.

Hamill paid tribute to Fisher on Twitter.

"It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable," he said Sunday. "I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. #CarrieOnForever."