Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Kathryn Dennis may star on The Bachelorette.

The 25-year-old television personality hinted this week she will succeed Becca Kufrin on the ABC reality competition.

Dennis spoke out on Twitter after a fan asked if she would ever consider being on The Bachelorette.

"Actually I'm kind of in talks about it," she responded, adding a smiley face emoji covering its mouth.

The Southern Charm star further teased the prospect after another fan urged her to appear on the show.

"Maybeeeee," she wrote, adding several more emojis.

Southern Charm premiered a fifth season on Bravo in April. Dennis slammed Ashley Jacobs, a recurring cast member, in a tweet Wednesday after Jacobs attributed her weight loss to the pressures of filming.

"Girl this is your first year and you're an [expletive]. Sorry to be blunt but there's no excuse," Dennis wrote.

"The original cast has been through a helluva lot more. Get yourself together and move on," she added. "Truth hurts. Bye."

Dennis is parent to two children, Kensie and Julien, with ex-boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star Thomas Ravenel. Kufrin will wrap up Season 14 of The Bachelorette next week.