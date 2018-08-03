Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Kathryn Dennis may star on The Bachelorette.
The 25-year-old television personality hinted this week she will succeed Becca Kufrin on the ABC reality competition.
Dennis spoke out on Twitter after a fan asked if she would ever consider being on The Bachelorette.
"Actually I'm kind of in talks about it," she responded, adding a smiley face emoji covering its mouth.
Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭 https://t.co/reqNXbjzIH— Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018
The Southern Charm star further teased the prospect after another fan urged her to appear on the show.
"Maybeeeee," she wrote, adding several more emojis.
Maybeeeee 🤭🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/jA7Yng3BO8— Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018
Southern Charm premiered a fifth season on Bravo in April. Dennis slammed Ashley Jacobs, a recurring cast member, in a tweet Wednesday after Jacobs attributed her weight loss to the pressures of filming.
"Girl this is your first year and you're an [expletive]. Sorry to be blunt but there's no excuse," Dennis wrote.
"The original cast has been through a helluva lot more. Get yourself together and move on," she added. "Truth hurts. Bye."
Dennis is parent to two children, Kensie and Julien, with ex-boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star Thomas Ravenel. Kufrin will wrap up Season 14 of The Bachelorette next week.