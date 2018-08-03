Dax Shepard (L) with his wife Kristen Bell attending the premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas" on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Timberlake's co-created game show "Spin the Wheel" has been ordered by Fox. Dax Shepard is set to host. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Fox has handed out a series order to game show Spin the Wheel from co-creators Justin Timberlake and Andrew Glassman who also serve as executive producers.

The show, which will be hosted by Dax Shepard, involves contestants spinning a giant 40-foot wheel filled with cash prizes while answering trivia questions. Each correct answer will add more chances to win more cash in the wheel's wedges in a location of their choice with every wrong answer adding more dangerous wedges.

Contestants will have a chance to win $20 million per episode.

Fox is set to premiere Spin the Wheel during the 2018-2019 season. Timberlake and Glassman, an executive producer on The Wall, are joined by fellow executive producers Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright.

Spin the Wheel is Fox's latest entry into unscripted programming after ordering competition series Mental Samurai hosted by Rob Lowe and celebrity competition series The Masked Singer hosted by Nick Cannon.

"This show is massive on so many levels and has the ability to change people's lives," said Fox president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade in a statement. "We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history."

"I can't think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people," said Shepard. "It's my chance to finally be Willy Wonka."