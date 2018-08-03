Chris Rock attends the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chris Rock (L) and Amy Schumer attend a New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers game on December 20, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chris Rock (R), pictured with Rosalie Rock, will star in the new season of "Fargo." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Fargo will feature Chris Rock in its new season.

FX announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the 53-year-old actor and comedian will star in Season 4 of the anthology series, according to Variety.

Rock will play the head of a crime syndicate on the show. The season is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Mo., where the heads of two criminal syndicates have traded their eldest sons as part of an uneasy peace.

The Hollywood Reporter said Season 4 will begin production in 2019. Series creator Noah Hawley will return as showrunner, writer and director.

"I'm a fan of Fargo and I can't wait to work with Noah," Rock said.

Fargo is inspired by the Coen brothers' 1996 film of the same name. Previous seasons have starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon.

Fargo will mark Rock's first regular TV role since the UPN and CW series Everybody Hates Chris.