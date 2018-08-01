Jennifer Aniston: 'I fantasize' about a 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston (R) and Jason Bateman attend Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on July 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she fantasizes about a reunion.

The 49-year-old actress said in the September issue of InStyle that she's discussed a revival with former co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back," she told the magazine. "Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had."

Aniston played Rachel Green throughout Friends' 10-season run on NBC. She said a reunion remains a possibility, although former co-star Matt LeBlanc has proved reluctant.

"I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted," the star said.

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn't want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it. Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture," she joked.

Aniston previously discussed the prospect in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

"Anything is a possibility, Ellen," the actress told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Anything!"

"I mean, George Clooney got married!" she jokingly added. "That's like an anything-can-happen. I think it's wonderful!"

Friends starred Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Aniston's next TV role will be in a new Apple TV series with friend and Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon.