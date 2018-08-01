Austin Abrams, pictured here, is set to star in a pilot for a "Less Than Zero" reboot. Photo by George Frey/EPA

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Hulu has handed out a pilot order for a Less Than Zero reboot that will star Austin Abrams.

The drama will be based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1985 novel of the same name and the 1987 feature film that starred Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz and Robert Downey Jr. Abrams is stepping into the role of Clay Easton, first portrayed by McCarthy.

Less Than Zero follows Clay, a college freshman, as he returns home for Christmas and spends time with his ex-girlfriend and friend who has a drug addiction. The Hulu series will explore the culture of wealthy youth in Los Angeles.

Craig Wright (Greenleaf) is penning the script and is executive producing with Ellis for Fox 21 Television Studios.

Abrams is known for appearing in television shows including The Americans, SMILF, The Walking Dead, Silicon Valley and Shameless. Film credits include Paper Towns, Gangster Squad and The Kings of Summer.