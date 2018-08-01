Hillary Clinton to executive produce women's voting rights drama

Hillary Clinton speaks during her debate with Donald Trump on October 19, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton is executive producing a television drama about women's voting rights that is based on author Elaine Weiss' book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.

Clinton is executive producing alongside Weiss and Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Weiss, Deadline reported. Amblin TV is a division of filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Amblin Pictures studio.

Amblin TV will be shopping the project to premium cable and streaming networks.

The Woman's Hour, published in March, chronicles the fight to grant women the right to vote and follows activists following the Civil War.

"I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Steven Spielberg to bring @efweiss5's book The Woman's Hour to TV. It's about the women who fought for suffrage nearly 100 years ago. We stand on their shoulders, and I'm delighted to have a hand in helping to tell their stories," Clinton said on Twitter Wednesday.

Clinton is also set to guest star on the Season 5 premiere of CBS' Madam Secretary. The episode, set to air in the fall, will also feature former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.

Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, has also moved into television with his fictional novel The President is Missing that he co-wrote with James Patterson, being adapted into a series by Showtime.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce new films and television series.