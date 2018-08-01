Chris Carmack will play an orthopedic surgeon in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 15. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy will feature former Nashville star Chris Carmack in Season 15.

The 37-year-old actor will have a recurring role in the new season of the ABC medical drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carmack will play an orthopedic surgeon who comes to work at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Further details about his character, including his name and the date of his debut, are being kept under wraps.

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed Carmack's casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"The doctor is in. Welcome to Grey Sloan Memorial and #Shondaland, @RealCarmack! #GreysAnatomy," she wrote.

Carmack responded by re-tweeting Rhimes' post.

"Thank you! Can't wait to scrub in," the actor said.

Carmack's casting follows the departures of Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw, who exited Grey's Anatomy after Season 14. Kim Raver, who portrays Teddy Altman, confirmed in May she will return as a series regular in Season 15.

Carmack is known for playing Will Lexington on Nashville and Luke Ward on The O.C. Nashville ended last week following a six-season run on ABC/CMT.