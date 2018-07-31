July 31 (UPI) -- Tori Roloff says her son has learned to walk.

The 27-year-old television personality posted videos of Jackson, her 14-month-old son with Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff, Monday on Instagram Stories after he reached the new milestone.

The clips show Jackson cruising around Roloff's home. The toddler uses an ottoman for support at one point before moving toward his mom.

"So in case no one told you guys. Baby J is walking," Roloff captioned one clip.

Roloff also shared a post on Instagram about her challenging day at home. She said Jackson's diaper leaked in his crib after she put him to bed in just a diaper.

"This is for all the mamas out there that sometime feel like they are sinking. That's been me this week. But today in particular. Here's hoping this brings you a good laugh and hopefully you're Day was better than mine," the new mom wrote.

"I can laugh now that Jackson is asleep in a throughly scrubbed crib," she said.

Roloff gave birth to Jackson in May 2017, and confirmed the same month her son has dwarfism. Zach and his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, also have dwarfism and stand less than four and a half feet tall.

"[Dwarfism is] parent of the whole package of who he is," Zach told People after his son's birth. "He's happy and healthy. That's all that matters."