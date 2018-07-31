Malcolm Barrett attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Sci-fi drama Timeless is officially getting a two-part finale.

NBC confirmed in a news release Tuesday it is collaborating with Sony Pictures Television on a TV special scheduled to air during the holidays.

"We're excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story," NBC Entertainment co-president of scripted programming Lisa Katz said.

Timeless was initially canceled in May 2017 after one season. It returned for a second season in March after being renewed at NBC, but was canceled again in June following its Season 2 finale.

"While we wish we could've made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing," series creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke said of the series finale. "We're thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story."

Abigail Spencer and Matt Lanter, who play Lucy Preston and Wyatt Logan, celebrated the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"So excited! Jokes & [coffee] come spilling out of me. Love you #Timeless fans! Thanks to you & everyone at @Sony & @NBC for making this happen! #timeteam #clockblockers #SaveTimeless," Spencer wrote.

"Well #Clockblockers, you've done it again! Let's do a 2 hour movie shall we? #SaveTimeless," Lanter captioned a photo with Spencer and Malcolm Barrett, who portrays Rufus Carlin.

Timeless co-stars Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, Claudia Doumit and Goran Visnjic. The series follows the "Lifeboat" team as they use time travel to stop a mysterious organization from changing history.