'Bachelor in Paradise' teases love triangles in Season 5 trailer

July 31 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will feature several new love triangles.

The ABC reality competition shared a trailer Monday that teases the drama and hookups to come in the new season.

The Bachelorette Season 14 alums Colton Underwood and Chris Randone compete for the affections of Underwood's former flame, The Bachelor Season 22 contestant Tia Booth. Booth's lingering feelings for Underwood contributed to the star's elimination on The Bachelorette this month.

Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz clash over Bachelor Season 22 hopeful Jenna Cooper. Becca Kufrin eliminated Kimball and Ravitz in Bachelorette Season 14 after the pair feuded throughout the season.

In addition, Bachelorette Season 14 contestants Leo Dottavio and Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, find themselves taken with Bachelor Season 22 contestant Kendall Long. Amabile was eliminated early in Kufrin's season.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will also feature several Bachelor Winter Games alums, including Bibiana Julian and Kevin Wendt. The new season premieres Aug. 7 on ABC.