Walton Goggins arrives at The National Board of Review Gala honoring the 2015 award winners on January 5, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Michael Chiklis and the cast of "The Shield" including Walton Goggins reunited. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Michael Chiklis posted on Instagram a reunion he shared with the cast of The Shield including Walton Goggins and Kenny Johnson.

"Old friends together like time has stood still. Such incredible chemistry. #goodtimes #shieldreunion," Chiklis said on Sunday alongside a cast photo that included himself posing with Goggins, Johnson, CCH Pounder, Benito Martinez, Catherine Dent, David Rees Snell, Jay Karnes, Cathy Cahlin Ryan, David Marciano, Paula Garces and show creator Shawn Ryan.

Chiklis also posted a selfie with Goggins and Johnson. "These two friggin guys! Good lord I'm a fortunate man. #goodtimes #shieldreunion #brothers," the actor said.

The Shield ran for seven seasons on FX from 2002 to 2008. The award-winning crime drama followed Chiklis as anti-hero cop Vic Mackey.

The Shield will be released in its entirety on blu-ray in a special 18-disc collector's set that will be released on Nov. 2. The set will include bonus features such as deleted scenes, commentaries from the cast and crew, featurettes and new liner notes written by Ryan.