Lindsay Lohan arrives on the red carpet at Z100's Jingle Ball on December 13, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lindsay Lohan is set to host a new MTV reality series, "Lohan Beach Club." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan will be starring in and executive producing a new MTV reality series titled Lohan Beach Club.

The actress and MTV announced the project Monday in a teaser video for the show that features Lohan at her beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

"Pack your bags, MTV. We're going to Mykonos," she says in the clip. "I've joined the MTV family and I'm Lindsay Lohan."

The series will follow Lohan and her staff as they help bring her vision for the beach club to life. Lohan owns multiple businesses in Greece including Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes.

"Lohan Beach Club offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire," president of programming and development for MTV Nina L. Diaz said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand."

Lohan Beach Club is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.