Zendaya arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Zendaya, pictured here, stars in "Euphoria," a new teen drama ordered by HBO. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Euphoria, a new teen drama series starring Zendaya, has received a series order from HBO.

The show, penned by The Wizard of Lies writer Sam Levinson, is based on the Israeli series of the same name and follows a group of high school teenagers as they maneuver through drugs, sex, love and friendship, Deadline reported.

Zendaya will be joined by a cast that also includes Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian 'Astro' Bradley, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Rapper Drake and DJ and music producer Future the Prince have singed on as executive producers of the series. Levinson is also serving as an executive producer along with Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin who created the original Israeli series.

Zendaya, known for starring in Disney's K.C. Undercover, Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman, posted on Instagram a teaser for Euphoria featuring herself zoning in and out of what appears to be a party.

"Euphoria. Coming soon," she said.