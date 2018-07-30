Mandy Moore attends the Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Val Chmerkovskiy attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Adam Rippon will serve as a judge on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors." File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Adam Rippon and Val Chmerkovskiy will serve as judges on the forthcoming series Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

The 28-year-old figure skater and 32-year-old professional dancer will join choreographer Mandy Moore as judges on the ABC reality competition, the network announced Monday on Good Morning America.

Rippon is an Olympic figure skater who won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. He competed in and won Dancing with the Stars Season 26 with Jenna Johnson.

Chmerkovskiy is a longtime Dancing with the Stars pro who was most recently paired with Victoria Arlen in Season 25. Moore is an Emmy Award-winning choreographer known for her work on the film La La Land.

Good Morning America confirmed the news on its official Twitter account Monday.

"Here they are America! The judges for @DancingABC Juniors REVEALED! Adam Rippon @Adaripp Mandy Moore @nopenother Val Chmerkovskiy @iamValC #DWTSJuniors #DWTS," the show wrote.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will pair a number of celebrity kids with young professional dancers. The series will premiere Oct. 7 on ABC.