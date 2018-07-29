Emma Stone-Jonah Hill series 'Maniac' gets Sept. 21 premiere

July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix said Sunday it has scheduled the premiere of its new series Maniac for Sept. 21.
The show will feature Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, who previously co-starred in 2007's Superbad, as well as Justin Theroux and Sally Field.
"Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons," a synopsis explained.
A minute-long teaser shows Stone and Hill's characters dressed in identical, grey jumpsuits, staring at each other across a table as Theroux is heard saying: "Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there is no reason to believe that anything about us can't be changed. The mind can be solved."