Emma Stone-Jonah Hill series 'Maniac' gets Sept. 21 premiere

Cast member Justin Theroux, the voice of Garmadon in the animated comedy "The Lego Ninjago Movie," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on September 16, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Stone will soon be seen in the Netflix series "Maniac." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix said Sunday it has scheduled the premiere of its new series Maniac for Sept. 21.

The show will feature Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, who previously co-starred in 2007's Superbad, as well as Justin Theroux and Sally Field.

"Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons," a synopsis explained.

A minute-long teaser shows Stone and Hill's characters dressed in identical, grey jumpsuits, staring at each other across a table as Theroux is heard saying: "Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there is no reason to believe that anything about us can't be changed. The mind can be solved."