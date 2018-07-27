Minka Kelly defends 'Titans' co-star Anna Diop after 'racist' attacks

July 27 (UPI) -- Minka Kelly is showing her support for Titans co-star Anna Diop.

The 38-year-old actress praised Diop's "dignity" and "strength" in an Instagram post Thursday following backlash to the 30-year-old's casting as Starfire in the DC Universe series.

"I would like to take a moment to acknowledge how proud and excited I am to be working alongside @The_AnnaDiop," she wrote. "In my humble opinion, @DCUTitans, @theDCuniverse and all of their fans are lucky to have her talent, her grace and her beauty on board."

Kelly said Diop's harassment online is indicative of a larger problem of racism in the U.S. She referenced Nia Wilson, an African-American teen who was killed at a train station in Oakland this week.

"While the abhorrent racism in this country seems to be going nowhere anytime soon (#NiaWilson), the dignity, strength and couth my friend continues to exemplify in the face of it humbles and inspires me," the star said.

"That so many racist cowards would take the time to attack her Instagram so that she has to shut off comments after having already shut down her entire account once before over this [expletive] makes me feel rage," she added. "Though I also feel a small relief knowing how strong and thick-skinned Anna is. I know she is and will be ok."

Kelly and Diop will portray Dawn Granger, aka Dove, and Koriand'r, aka Starfire, in the new TV series.

"I bow to you, Anna. I can't wait for everyone to see the brilliant work you've done," Kelly wrote. "Shine on, my love. You are a queen and all the people who matter know it. #IStandWithAnnaDiop."

Diop thanked Kelly for her remarks in a comment on the star's post.

"Minka... I'm so grateful for women like you. Who stand with other women. Who give themselves and ask nothing in return. Who show up and stand up," the actress wrote. "You're the living definition of a hero and I am so grateful to know you. THANK YOU... I LOVE YOU!!!"

Titans is based on the DC Comics team of the same name. The characters previously inspired the animated series Teen Titans, which airs on Cartoon Network.