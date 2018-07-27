Jennifer Garner takes on mother nature in 'Camping' trailer

July 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner and co-star David Tennant play married couple Kathryn and Walt in the upcoming HBO series Camping. Garner's character plans a camping trip to celebrate her husband's birthday with friends, putting relationships to the test as they battle the elements.

In the clip, Kathryn checks their group into the camp site and organizes a picnic, though doubts the trip's success saying, "You know what? It may not be fun. It may not be any fun at all."

Snapshots of events to come including a character falling out a tree, Kathryn holding a gun with her husband pointing a flashlight, cake being thrown and two girls brawling flash in a series, with Kathryn screaming "Where the [expletive] are we?" in the background. Then Harry, played by Bridget Everett, puts her arm around Kathryn and says, "This place has it's own magic, I think you're going to love it."

The show was co-created by Lena Dunham of Girls acclaim and her former producing partner Jenni Konner, who recently split due to "directional differences."

Camping will premiere on HBO on October 14.