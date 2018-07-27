Home / Entertainment News / TV

Anthony Mackie set to star in Season 2 of 'Altered Carbon'

By Nicole Girten  |  July 27, 2018 at 1:59 PM
July 27 (UPI) -- The Netflix sci-fi drama series Altered Carbon is being renewed for a second season with Anthony Mackie as lead character Takeshi Kovacs. Mackie is replacing Season 1 star Joel Kinnaman in the role.

The series is based on the Richard K. Morgan novels of the same name and follows soldier Takeshi Kovacs across time and space as he inhabits different bodies or "sleeves" as the show refers to them. Mackie will pick up the story as Kovacs assumes a new sleeve for the eight episode season.

The first season followed Kovacs as he woke up in his newest sleeve (Kinnaman) and was recruited to help solve a murder. The series is set in the future when the human brain has become digitized and can be transferred into another body. Kovacs is an elite warrior who was imprisoned for hundreds of years and is downloaded into a reality he fought to avoid happening. Netflix did not confirm if any of the Season 1 cast would return.

Mackie also plays Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the Marvel Universe and has been featured in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War and most recently Avengers: Infinity War.

Mackie's next big screen role is as King in The Hate U Give.

