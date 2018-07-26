'The Walking Dead': Lauren Cohan says Maggie's story 'isn't finished'

July 26 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan says her character's story "isn't finished."

The 36-year-old actress discussed her future with the AMC series in an interview Wednesday with Andy Cohen Live after undergoing "standard renegotiation" about her salary.

"It wasn't actually that I was asking for [more pay], it was that my contract finished," she said her reported contract dispute. "So that's a pretty standard renegotiation."

Cohan debuted as Maggie Greene in The Walking Dead Season 2, and was promoted to series regular in Season 3. She is exploring other projects, including the new ABC pilot Whiskey Cavalier, but said she's not closing the door on Maggie.

"My Walking Dead story is open. It's not finished," the star said.

"We don't close doors. You don't break up with someone and forget about them and delete them from your life," she explained. "Things transition into different places."

Cohan previously confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she will return as Maggie in Season 9.

"I'm going back," she said in April. "There's a lot more Maggie story to tell."

The Walking Dead Season 9 will premiere Oct. 7. Andrew Lincoln, who portrays Rick Grimes, confirmed last week that Season 9 will be his last on the show.