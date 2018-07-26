Kenya Moore shares video of 'Baby Daly' moving

July 26 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore was awestruck after feeling her unborn baby move for the first time.

The 47-year-old television personality shared a video Tuesday on Instagram of "Baby Daly" moving in the womb.

The clip features an close-up shot of Moore's belly as she lies down in bed. The mom-to-be presses her hand to the spot where she feels her baby moving.

"#BabyDaly is moving!!!! The doctor said it would take longer for me to feel the baby's movement because of where my placenta is situated but WOW," Moore captioned the post.

"This has got to be the most amazing feeling any first time mother can have. Thinking of where my life was before I met my husband. Now I have a baby on the way and a man who truly loves me. NEVER ever give up on your dreams!" she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed her pregnancy during the Season 10 reunion in April. She shared an update and a new baby bump photo with fans on Instagram this month.

"#BabyDaly is growing! I'm feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I'm not having crazy cravings," the star said.

"So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family! #miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnevertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump," she added.