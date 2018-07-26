Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 2 to feature wedding, pregnancy

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 26, 2018 at 12:22 PM
July 26 (UPI) -- MTV has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation which is set to premiere on Aug. 23.

The clip, released Wednesday, hints at new episodes featuring series stars Deena Cortese announcing that she is pregnant and a wedding for Paul 'Pauly D' Delvecchio.

"Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D!" a wedding officiant says as two hands are seen holding onto each other during a wedding ceremony.

Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was also seen carrying his newborn baby who he shares with ex Jen Harley.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is the latest new series to feature the original Jersey Shore crew that also consists of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Vinny Guadagnino.

The show is MTV's top unscripted series, which has helped the network score its best third quarter primetime ratings average among 18 to 34-year-olds since 2011, Deadline reported.

Cortese made headlines recently when she posted on social media her first baby bump photo.

