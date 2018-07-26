Hannah Gadsby not leaving comedy due to 'Nanette' success

July 26 (UPI) -- Hannah Gadsby confirmed on The Tonight Show that she won't be leaving comedy as planned due to the success of her Netflix special Nanette.

The Australian comedian spoke with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and explained that Nanette was meant to be her way out of comedy due to the special's message about self-deprecating humor and how she wishes to not humiliate herself anymore.

"I wrote the show because I'd had enough ... It's a quitting show," Gadsby said. "I thought, 'I'll drop a bomb and leave. And I really thought it would divide audiences and it just hasn't."

Nanette, released on Netflix in June, has received rave reviews from critics. The special featured Gadsby reflecting on gender, sexuality and her sexual abuse.

"When I wrote it it wasn't supposed to go, 'Oh, I'll get a Netflix special out of this, everyone will see it.' It was like, 'Oh, I'll probably get 12 shows and be asked to leave.' And the plan's backfired," the 40-year-old said and told Fallon she will be performing Nanette one last time at the Montreal Comedy Festival on Friday.

Fallon expressed interest in seeing new material from Gadsby who said she would continue despite her earlier plans to leave the profession.

"I'll do something. I said I was quitting, and then if I quit, I'm an idiot, now," she said. "Like, if the show had gone as badly as I'd planned, it would have worked. But now I'm left with a choice: I'll either be an idiot or a hypocrite. I'll be a hypocrite."

Gadsby also shared on The Tonight Show her experience meeting actress Emma Thompson who she accidentally texted a photo of Chuck Norris to.

"She sent me a text going, 'That was an amazing show. You know it took me all night to process it. It changed my future of the world,' and I'm like, Chuck Norris," Gadsby said and explained that Thompson was a big fan of Nanette and her response was a photo of Norris due to already texting another friend the same picture.