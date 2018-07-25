Kendrick Lamar to guest star on 'Power'

July 25 (UPI) -- Starz has announced that rapper Kendrick Lamar will be guest starring in Sunday's episode of its hit crime drama, Power.

The network did not divulge any information regarding Lamar's role but said he will be starring opposite fellow rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson who is a series regular and an executive producer on the show.

Power, created by Courtney A. Kemp, stars Omari Hardwick in the lead role as Ghost as he tries to escape his life as a drug kingpin and turn into a legitimate businessman. Joseph Sikora also stars as Ghost's partner Tommy along with Naturi Naughton as Ghost's wife, Tasha St. Patrick.

"Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power. Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family," executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement.

Starz renewed Power for a sixth season in March before Season 5 premiered on July 1. The series is a top performer for Starz, averaging 9.3 million viewers per episode.