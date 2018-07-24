'Teen Mom OG' star Ryan Edwards arrested in Tennessee

July 24 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested again in Tennessee.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office records show the 30-year-old television personality was booked Monday for "previous charges or other reason(s)."

A Hamilton County Jail rep told RadarOnline Edwards was arrested for petition to revoke, or breaking his probation. Edwards will remain in jail until his court date in August.

"He is still here. He has no bond. He goes to court August 6, 2018. He will be in jail until his court date," the rep said.

Us Weekly confirmed no bond was set for Edwards, who was arrested in March for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession charge.

Edwards is the ex-fiance of Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley. He is expecting a child with wife Mackenzie Standifer.