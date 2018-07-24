Sam Rockwell, Lin-Manuel Miranda working on new FX series

July 24 (UPI) -- Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams have signed on to star in FX's eight-part adaptation of Sam Wasson's Fosse biography.

"FX orders untitled 'Fosse/Verdon' limited series, starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell," the cable network tweeted Tuesday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the project will examine the personal and professional relationship of director-choreographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon.

Their daughter Nicole and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the producers on the limited series.

"My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known," Deadline.com quoted Nicole Fosse as saying in a statement. "They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty and trust that endured both fantasy and reality. Finally, we have a creative team with the talent and wisdom to tell the story."

Fosse and Verdon were married from 1960 until Fosse's death in 1987 at the age of 60. Verdon died in 2000. She was 75.