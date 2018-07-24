'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners' to debut Oct. 16 on ABC

July 24 (UPI) -- The Roseanne spinoff The Conners is to debut Oct. 16 on ABC.

The show will premiere alongside the network's other new comedies The Kids Are Alright and The Rookie, as well as its returning hits black-ish and Splitting Up Together, the network said Tuesday.

ABC announced last month it had ordered a first season of 10 episodes of The Conners, with John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman reprising their roles from Roseanne.

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family -- Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. -- grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails," a synopsis said.

Roseanne initially ran 1988-97 and remained popular in re-runs. It earned high ratings when it returned this spring with fresh episodes and was renewed for an 11th season, which was swiftly canceled after star Roseanne Barr made a racist comment on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama.

Barr has since repeatedly apologized for what she has called a joke, but she was widely condemned for the comment.